2024 BMW X5 Overview

The BMW X5 returns for the 2024 model year with some significant additions. It gets a refreshed design (front and rear), increased power output across the board, and a new gauge cluster and center screen. In addition, BMW Operating System 8 now comes standard with a curved display supporting both driver instrumentation and infotainment. With three different powertrains and mostly old-school BMW looks and driving dynamics, the 2024 BMW X5 is a strong competitor to vehicles like the Porsche Cayenne and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Class.

BMW X5 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2024 BMW X5 comes standard with the now-ubiquitous B58 inline-six. The turbocharged six-cylinder now makes 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. That’s an impressive increase from last year – up 40 horsepower and 51 pound-feet. The silky-smooth six-cylinder pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive in the BMW X5 sDrive40i and all-wheel drive in the BMW X5 xDrive40i. BMW’s well-documented 48-volt mild hybrid technology integrates into all versions of the 2024 BMW X5.

Perhaps the most notable increase in performance is in the hybrid 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e. It offers up to 40 miles of all-electric range, up ten from the outgoing model. It pairs the turbo-six to an electric motor system and produces a compelling 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The V8 version of the BMW X5 – the M60i xDrive – gets an honest-to-goodness M-tuned V8 engine producing 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, also supplemented by 48-volt mild hybrid tech.

Fuel Economy and MPG

There aren’t any estimates for fuel economy from the EPA quite yet. But the only substantial change affecting fuel economy is slight weight gain across the board. Likely, the new 48-volt hybrid system will offset any losses. Therefore, it’s safe to assume roughly identical fuel economy figures. The V8-powered X5 will sit somewhere around 16 city / 22 highway and return around 18 mpg combined. The new hybrid 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e can be expected to get 50 mpge or 20 mpg combined. Finally, the standard six-cylinder X5 will get around 23 MPG combined. We’ll update this section when the EPA releases official figures.

Interior and Cargo Space

Changes from last year include an illuminated trim piece across the dashboard, similar to the 2023 BMW X7, a revised gearshift design, and of course, the BMW Curved Display. More on that later. Sensafin interior upholstery comes standard, and extended Merino leather is available. Just like the outgoing model, there are plenty of ways to church up the interior of the 2024 BMW X5. Front heated seats come standard, but you can spring for the Climate Comfort Package for ventilated seats, rear heated seats, and four-zone automatic climate control. We recommend at least ordering the Premium Package on 40i models, which includes remote engine start, full LED lights, a Harman Kardon stereo, a head-up display, and gesture control.

There’s no third-row seating available on any version of the BMW X5, but you can seat five passengers very comfortably. Cargo capacity won’t change much, so expect 72.3 cubic feet of storage with the back row folded and 33.9 cubic feet of storage with all the seats in place.

2024 BMW X5 Technology and Connectivity

The 2024 BMW X5 comes standard with the new BMW Curved Display, offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The My BMW app is better than ever, now allowing Apple users with iOS 16.2 or later to control their vehicle’s maneuvers from their phone with the Parking Assistant Professional. It only works in tight parking spaces, but it’s still very cool. Notable standard additions include wireless device charging, and a personal 5G eSIM. Again, the Premium Package includes most of the goodies without breaking the bank. Voice commands get a significant update alongside the newest iDrive iteration, too. You can now use them to open and close windows, adjust the air conditioning, and more.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The new X5 gets the same standard driver assistance features it had for the 2023 model year. Frontal Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info, Lane Departure Warning, and Active Blind Spot Detection all come standard. The Driving Assistance Professional Package now includes Highway Assistant, allowing for hands-off driving at speeds up to 85 mph. Adaptive cruise control is included in the same package.

BMW X5 Pricing

Pricing for the 2024 BMW X5 starts at $65,200 for the 2024 BMW X5 sDrive40i. Add all-wheel drive, and you’re up to $67,500. The hybrid X5 xDrive50e begins at $72,500, and the V8-powered M60i xDrive starts at $89,300.

2024 BMW X5 FAQ