The 2024 BMW X5 and 2024 BMW X6 have been officially announced, and (as expected) there is a slew of changes. The class favorite receives a host of power increases, all-new tech, and a mild restyle – all welcome improvements. Those upgrades include a new top model: the BMW X5 M60i and BMW X6 M60i. Both cars will debut at the Amelia Concour d’Elegance in May, with production beginning in April 2023 at Plant Spartanburg.

New M Engine

Siting high up the food chain, the BMW X5 M60i and X6 M60i are receiving a bonafide BMW M-tuned twin-turbocharged V8. This S68 engine can trace its heritage back to full-fledged motorsport engines and is similar to the one found under the hood of the X7 M60i and upcoming XM. Race technology – like a revised oil pump and sump system and reinforced crankshaft drive – contributes to its high performance ceiling and increased efficiency. Output is rated at 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and zero to 60 mph should happen in around 4.2 seconds in both the X5 M60i and X6 M60i.

Exterior Design

20-inch wheels are now standard on all models, with optional 21 and 22-inchers across the board. The BMW X5 M60i and X6 M60i get the updates everyone expected – M exterior mirror caps, a quad-tipped exhaust echoing heritage and stolen valor from M cars in years past, and an M Sport exhaust system. Other additions include an M-badged kidney grille with double slats and a unique gloss black spoiler on the X6 M60i. New paint colors across the board include Blue Ridge Mountain, Brooklyn Grey, Skyscraper Grey, and Frozen Pure Grey. Marina Bay Blue is available on the X5 M60i, and Isle of Man Green is available for the X6 M60i.

Standard Equipment

The Adaptive M Suspension fitted as standard on the X5 M60i, X6 xDrive40i, and X6 M60i models. Integral Active Steering are also standard on M60i versions of the new BMW X5 and BMW X6. Other options and packages include the Driving Assistance Professional Package including Highway Assistant M Sport Professional Package, the Parking Assistance Package, the Executive Package and Climate Comfort Package.

Inside the 2024 BMW X5 and 2024 BMW X6

The LCI of these Sports Activity Vehicles brings a similarly updated interior that the 2023 BMW X7 saw. A new Sensafin-surfaced dashboard features an ambient light bar integrated into the trim on the passenger side. Fifteen colors are now available for ambient lighting choices.

The new BMW Curved Display dominates the interior of the 2024 BMW X5 and 2024 BMW X6. Like other new BMW vehicles, the 2024 BMW X5 and 2024 BMW X6 get new welcome animation both outside (orchestrated exterior and interior lighting) and inside (start-up animation) the vehicle. Hybrid shoppers may appreciate the addition of BMW IconicSounds Electric as standard in the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e. The 2024 X5 M60i and X6 M60i also get ventilated multi-contour seats, M Sport goodies like Integral Active Steering, and Harman Kardon sound standard. Heated seats are standard across the model lineup.

The 2024 X5 M60i and 2024 X6 M60i continue to offer a truly impressive level of connectivity, with standard features like remote engine start and a head-up display.

Pricing

The X5 M60i begins at $89,300, and the X6 M60i begins at $93,600 – increases from $85,400 and $89,100, respectively.