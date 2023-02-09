For the 2022 India Art Fair, a one-of-a-kind BMW iX was presented with an artsy livery courtesy of a talented local artist. Fast forward to this year’s edition, another SUV has received a special finish. This time around, it’s an X7 LCI serving as the second commission based on the “Forwardism” theme. Devika Sundar earned the opportunity to customize the luxury vehicle after winning “The Future is Born of Art” commission.

Titled “Boundless,” the X7’s exterior appearance “blends the human body, cosmos, and ocean into an imaginative universe,” according to BMW. It should be mentioned the winning artist and design were chosen by a jury and also through a public poll organized on India Art Fair’s website and Instagram channel. The SUV was locally produced at the Chennai plant and is either an xDrive40i or an xDrive40d riding on 21-inch wheels.

The 2023 India Art Fair opened its doors today at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi and will end on Sunday, February 12. Launched at the beginning of the year, the new 7 Series is also attending the show as the fully electric i7 xDrive60. Also introduced last month in India was the 3 Series Gran Limousine, a facelifted version of the long-wheelbase sedan built at the same Chennai factory as the X7.

2022 was a great year for the core BMW brand in India where it posted record sales after deliveries to customers increased by 36.8% to 11,268 cars. Needless to say, the SUVs were the most popular, with the X1, X3, X5, and X7 accounting for over 60% of the total sales. Oddly enough, the nearly forgotten 6 Series Gran Turismo was in high demand.

The XM has also landed in India but with an exorbitant price tag of $315,000 (converted from INR 26,000,000), it’s safe to say it won’t be among the most popular models in 2023.

Source: BMW