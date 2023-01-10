For those who are unfamiliar with the 3 Series Gran Limousine, it’s BMW’s stretched version of the midsize sedan sold in India where it’s locally made. The current-generation model was launched in early 2021, but with the regular global sedan receiving a Life Cycle Impulse last year, the elongated version codenamed G28 has now gone under the knife as well.

Also built and sold in China where there’s an electric i3, the roomier 3 Series Sedan has its wheelbase stretched by 110 millimeters (4.3 inches) compared to the regular model. It measures 2,961 mm (116.5 in) between the axles and has an overall length of 4,823 mm (189.9 in). BMW is not the only luxury brand to apply the LWB treatment in this segment as Mercedes is selling a C-Class L in China to fight the Audi A4 L and Jaguar XEL.

Initially, the 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift for India will be offered only as a 320Ld and a 330Li with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Both come with full-LED headlights and the M Sport Package as standard, along with a choice of four exterior colors: Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue. Much like the regular 3 Series LCI, the stretched model gets the iDrive 8 with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment that has swallowed the conventional climate controls.

Aside from more ample rear legroom, the 3 Series Gran Limousine has a large panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting with an LED strip on the back of the front seats. In addition, BMW installs illuminated door sill plates, three-zone automatic climate control, galvanic controls, Sensatec door cards, and Contour Seats wrapped in Vernasca cognac leather. Alternatively, the upholstery can be a combination of Black and Mocha or just Black.

Assembled at the factory in Chennai, the IN-spec 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine retails from INR 5,790,000 if you opt for the 330Li and from INR 5,950,000 should you desire the 320Ld. At current exchange rates, that works out to $70,800 and $72,800, respectively.

Source: BMW