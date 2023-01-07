Price discrepancies never cease to amaze us, and the new BMW 7 Series is a reminder of how massive the gap can be from one country to another. The latest generation of Bavaria’s flagship retails from $93,300 in the United States but the very same 740i has now arrived in India where it costs more than double. At INR 17,000,000, it means people in the second-most populous country must pay the equivalent of $206,600 for the fullsize luxury sedan.

The purely electric i7 xDrive60 can be yours in the United States for $119,300 but you’ll have to fork out a lot more money in India. BMW’s range-topping EV costs INR 19,500,000, which works out to an eye-watering $237,000. Yes, that’s basically twice the price. Not only that, but BMW India says the listed prices do not include a variety of local taxes and fees, so the final price is even higher. Of course, options cost extra.

The gasoline-fueled 740i and electric i7 are available in the following paint colors: Oxide Grey, Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue, and BMW Individual Dravit Grey. As we’ve seen in other countries, the G70 also gets two-tone paint options in India where a Black Sapphire roof can be combined with an Oxide Grey, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue, or Dravit Grey main color. Alternatively, the roof can be had in Oxide Grey with a Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue, or Dravit Grey main color.

For the interior, the 2023 BMW 7 Series in Indian flavor comes with Merino leather upholstery from the Individual catalog in Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black, or Smoke White. The fancy cashmere wool interior introduced with the G70 is also offered in India, as is the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen. Customers can opt for the Executive Lounge Seating with ventilated rear seats that recline up to 42.5 degrees.

Following the market introduction of gasoline and electric version, the BMW 7 Series will also be offered with a diesel engine. First deliveries to customers are set for March.

If you think these prices are steep, we’ll remind you the 2023 XM is available in India from a mind-boggling $315,500.

Source: BMW India