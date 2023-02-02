The BMW i4 M50 gets a new OEM tire – the Pirelli P Zero Elect. These ultra high performance tires (UHP) are engineered specifically for electric vehicles and will be different than those on the shelf. According to Pirelli, these P Zero Elect are different than those for internal combustion-engined vehicles. Alongside the star that identifies all bespoke BMW original equipment tire, the Elect logo also indicates that the tire was designed to handle the instant torque and increased weight from the batteries. Of course, they have to be quite silent and have low rolling resistance as well.

In another press release, Pirelli said that the P Zero Elect tire are equipped with PNCS (Pirelli Noise Cancelling System) technology, which reduces road noise. PNCS technology consists of a specific sound-absorbing material placed inside the tire, which dampens the acoustic vibrations that would otherwise be transmitted into the car, with a consequent reduction in road noise. Furthermore, Pirelli says that the structure of the P Zero Elect tire has been reinforced to support the car and deliver maximum performance even during extreme sports driving. The special high-grip compound has also been designed to give maximum grip to guarantee precise and efficient handling. The P Zero Elect is also offered for other electric vehicles, just without the star designation on BMW tires.

The tire options for the BMW i4 electric vehicles are quite generous. Globally, the BMW i4 can be specced with tires from Continental, Michelin, Hankook, Goodyear, Bridgestone, and of course, Pirelli. As you’d expect, the tire offerings vary from market-to-market. The tire sizes range from 17 to 20 inches, depending on the i4 model. Pirelli also supplies P Zero Elect tires as original equipment to the new BMW iX. Elect tires are available for the BMW iX xDrive50 version in 255/50R21 109Y XL and 275/40R22 107Y XL sizes, with the latter size also available for the sportier iX M60 version.

The BMW i4 M50 is a seriously quick car, so it makes sense to have proper traction. Its dual electric motors make 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque, which are fed by an 80.7 kWh battery pack. While using launch control, on a pretty dusty, dirty surface, we were able to get a 3.9 second 0-60 mph time. So a proper set of tires and all-wheel drive, it’s all you need to have some fun in the i4 M50.