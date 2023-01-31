BMW offers a multitude of customization options for the M3 Touring. We’re not only talking about the extra goodies found in the online configurator, but also the vast array of M Performance upgrades. If none of them tickle your fancy, you can always count on the aftermarket scene to have custom parts lined up for an M car. Such is the case with the G81 as tuners are eager to spice up the super wagon.

Case in point, this M Portimao Blue example in right-hand drive and riding on the 826 M black wheels has already been modified with a full carbon fiber kidney grille. The front splitter is made from the same material, as are the side skirts and rear diffuser. Beefier quad exhaust tips round off the changes made to give the M3 Touring an imposing stance.

There aren’t any modifications underneath the hood, but given how the sporty wagon uses the same twin-turbo S58 engine as the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe/Convertible, it’s only a matter of time before tuners will work on the inline-six. BMW sells the AMG C63 Estate competitor exclusively in the Competition spec, meaning the 3.0-liter unit is always dialed to 503 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). Output is routed to the xDrive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Those who prefer to stick with OEM upgrades have a lot to choose from, including an M Performance exhaust with a pair of stacked tips mounted in the middle of the diffuser. BMW’s first M Touring since the long-roof M5 E61 was discontinued in 2010 can be had with a plethora of add-ons, varying from carbon front canards to striking gold bronze wheels (1000M).

An M3 Touring has been a long time coming and it’s no surprise there’s more and more coverage of the G81. It is sadly an expensive car, with pricing at home in Germany kicking off at €101,300 before you even begin to play with the configurator. The lack of US availability will also hamper sales, but we’re just glad the car exists in an automotive world dominated by crossovers and SUVs.

Source: 7Days Performance / YouTube