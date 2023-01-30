With a starting price in the UK of £85,165 or about $105,000 at current exchange rates, the M3 Touring is far from being cheap. Tick a few boxes on the options list and the super wagon might financially ruin you for many years to come. Such is the case here with a generously equipped G81 painted in Dravit Grey metallic. Right off the bat, the most obvious upgrade is the M Performance Exhaust with quad tips mounted in the center of the rear diffuser.

There’s more to the M3 Touring than its fancy paint and stacked exhaust tips as BMW M’s belated answer to the AMG C63 Estate also has pricey carbon-ceramic brakes with flashy calipers finished in gold. It comes equipped with a factory-fitted carbon package along with one of the optional wheel sets measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

Even the shark fin antenna and fender trim “wings” has received the carbon fiber treatment but we’ll remind you the roof can’t be had with the lightweight material since it’s only offered on the sedan. With the 3 Series LCI launched last year, the M340i Sedan has also received an optional carbon fiber roof. Those beefy side skirts in carbon also cost extra, as does the larger front spoiler to lend the wagon a meaner stance. Another notable upgrade over a standard M3 Touring is the laser tech of the headlights, denoted by the blue accents.

From the moment you open the doors you can tell this is an expensive G81 build as the side sills say “M Performance” and have a carbon fiber trim, much like the dashboard. The striking cabin has front bucket seats with Yas Marina Blue Merino leather upholstery featuring contrasting yellow stitching. The matte effect of the carbon fiber on the lower center console is not standard on a base M3 Touring, nor is the Alcantara-wrapped center armrest proudly featuring “M Performance” branding and stitching in the M colors.

All in, you’re looking at a car with about £26,000 (nearly $32,200) worth of options. With the extra goodies added, this M3 Touring will set you back nearly £110,000 in the UK. That’s approximately $136,000 for those of you living on the other side of the pond where BMW sadly refuses to sell this car. The silver lining is we’re hearing the M5 Touring is coming back and will be sold in the US of A.

