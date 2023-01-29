Along with the BMW M4 CSL, the all-new BMW XM was one of the Safety Cars. Painted in Marina Bay Blue, the luxury crossover took its spot on the grid ahead of the Daytona 24 Hours. Not only this is the first time we’re seeing the XM as a Safety Car, but it’s also the first time we see it in Marina Bay Blue.

One of the Best M Colors

When it comes to color choices, the BMW XM will be available in Toronto Red, Marina Bay Blue, Cape York Green, Sapphire Black, Carbon Black, Mineral White and Dravite Gray. These are all no-cost options. Sao Paulo Yellow and Isle of Man Green will follow in the Summer 2023. A wide range of BMW Individual colors will be available also next year, but only if they are currently available at Plant Spartanburg.

In the future, there will also be different “Labels” models which will likely come with unique colors and specs. Inside, the 2023 BMW XM is available in the following combinations: black Merino leather, Deep Lagoon/Vintage Coffee with full Merino leather, Sakhir Orange/Black with Extended Merino leather and Silverstone/Vintage Coffee with full Merino leather.

First Hybrid M Car

BMW XM leads the electrification efforts of the M brand. Under the hood, the XM comes with a brand-new S68 V8 with a familiar 4.4-liter displacement and a pair of turbochargers, as already seen in the X7 M60i and the new 7 Series 760i. In this application, the combustion engine alone is good for 489 horsepower (360 kilowatts). Combined with the electric motor, the total system output is 653 hp (480 kW).

Coming later in 2023, the XM Label Red will earn the title of the most powerful BMW production car ever by packing a monstrous 748 hp (550 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. Performance figures have not been disclosed, but it should be considerably quicker than the standard model rated at 4.3 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint.

The base MSRP is $159,000 before delivery fees. The Label Red models will be limited in numbers and expected to start at around $180,000.