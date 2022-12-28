The global reveal of the BMW XM continues and this week, the highly luxurious SUV stops in China. The local BMW office offered an exclusive preview to potential BMW XM customers. But compared to other market launches, this particular BMW XM was showcased in Toronto Red. The bright exterior color is part of a selective color palette which will be available at roll-out time in Spring 2023.

While the official images focused only on Cape York Green and Black Sapphire, now we have the opportunity to see what the Toronto Red looks like on the massive SUV. Available at no additional cost, M Toronto Red and M Marina Blue Bay metallic paints can be optioned alongside Mineral White, Dravit Gray and Carbon Black. In the future, there will also be different “Labels” models which will likely come with unique colors and specs. Inside, the 2023 BMW XM is available in the following combinations: black Merino leather, Deep Lagoon/Vintage Coffee with full Merino leather, Sakhir Orange/Black with Extended Merino leather and Silverstone/Vintage Coffee with full Merino leather.

Vibrant Toronto Red Color

The extended M Shadowline is also portrayed on this XM offering some blacked-out design elements against the vibrant Toronto Red. Naturally, as a proper showcar, this BMW XM sits on massive 23 inch wheels, the largest offering on any BMW car. Of course, BMW offers smaller sizes as well. The customization process of the XM is quite extensive, so customers can even pick their own brake calipers colors to match the exterior paint job.

Plug-in Hybrid V8

Another novelty in the 2023 BMW XM is the S68 engine. It’s a mild-hybrid V8 with a familiar 4.4-liter displacement and a pair of turbochargers, as already seen in the X7 M60i and the new 7 Series 760i. In this application, the combustion engine alone is good for 489 horsepower (360 kilowatts). Combined with the electric motor, the total system output is 653 hp (480 kW). Coming later in 2023, the XM Label Red will earn the title of the most powerful BMW production car ever by packing a monstrous 748 hp (550 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. Performance figures have not been disclosed, but it should be considerably quicker than the standard model rated at 4.3 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint.

The XM will begin to arrive at dealers around the world next spring, with BMW expecting the United States, China, and the Middle East to represent the main markets. At home in the US, the boldly styled SUV retails from $159,000 while German pricing kicks off at €170,000.

[Photos provided by BMW China, 2022 BMW XM Sneak Preview]