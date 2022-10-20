It’s been difficult to gauge the fanbase’s reaction to the BMW XM so far. Some seem to like, or at least tolerate, its extroverted design, while other seem to hate it. There doesn’t seem to be much indifference, with strong opinions throughout. However, if there’s one thing I think is safe to say, it’s that the XM works best in funky colors, like this Cape York Green.

Being such an oddball of a car, the BMW XM shouldn’t be painted in white or black or gray. It needs to wear an interesting paint color, one that compliments its unusual design. And Cape York Green is such a color. It’s a pretty metallic green that works well with most of the XM’s design language, although there isn’t a color in the world that works with its slab-sided back end. The tailgate is so devoid of interesting design details that it’s hard to imagine what BMW was thinking.

Complimenting the Cape York Green are the gold accents throughout the car. For instance, the bit of trim that runs around the window frame and the trim on the kidney grilles are both gold, which contrasts the green paint really well. I’m really not a fan of the XM’s design but I’m really digging the color combo.

Inside, it gets similarly green leather but it’s contrasted by the vintage brown leather. BMW decided to use a vintage leather option in the XM, which is artificially aged to look like it’s been used for decades. It’s a cool look, one that’s unique to BMWs, and it’s certainly going to be a customer-favorite. Overall, the interior isn’t very interesting, aside from its cool material choices, but this color combo works really well.

The BMW XM is already the most powerful car in the brand’s history, thanks to a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain. It makes 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, which is more powerful than the previous BMW-leader, the M5 CS with its 626 horses. However, there’s an even more powerful model coming, packing a whopping 750 horsepower, which will destroy BMW’s power record. Does all of that power and performance make up for its strange looks? We’ll have to wait and see but we do know one thing—if you’re gonna get one, get a good color.

[Photos: instagram.com/fabian_kirchbauer]