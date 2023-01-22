Along with Japan and Australia, the United Kingdom helped convince BMW to build the M3 Touring in right-hand drive. With deliveries of the super wagon underway in Britain, the automaker’s local division has decided to showcase a special G81 brimming with options. The speed family hauler is finished in a matte Individual paint (Frozen Portimao Blue) with carbon ceramic brakes featuring contrasting gold calipers.

Bavaria’s belated answer to the AMG C63 Estate and Audi RS4 Avant wears the 50 years of M anniversary emblems along with numerous carbon fiber exterior accents. The blacked-out kidney grille is flanked by laser headlights while the black roof reminds us BMW M is not offering a carbon option for the M3 Touring. It’s only available for the sedan, and with the 3 Series LCI introduced in 2022, the lightweight panel can also be had for the M340i Sedan.

As attractive as the exterior may be, the real highlight is the cabin where BMW UK decided to go with the full Merino Ivory White leather upholstery. You’ll also notice the optional front bucket seats with a carbon fiber shell for a race car vibe in a station wagon. To drive the point home, there’s even more carbon to be found on the dashboard and steering wheel’s spokes.

With BMW waiting until the 3 Series’ Life Cycle Impulse to launch the M3 Touring, the high-performance wagon is fitted with the iDrive 8. The fancy curved glass houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen shared with the M3 Sedan, M340i, and the lesser 3er models. It’s likely only a matter of time before the 4 Series Coupe/Convertible and their M derivatives will transition to the latest hardware.

Company insiders claim the M3 Touring will have a long shelf life despite being introduced with the 3 Series LCI. It’ll reportedly be sold until 2027 and might even get a nip and tuck around the middle of the decade when the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe/Convertible are bound to receive visual tweaks.

Source: BMW