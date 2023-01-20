2023 BMW X1 Overview

Now in its third generation, the 2023 BMW X1 does a great job of continuing the sporty small SUV ethos it started with back in 2009. The newest interpretation gets longer, wider, and more powerful, all aspects that overall make it a little bit more usable and a little bit more fun to drive. Unfortunately, though a hybrid and electric version is now on sale in most of the world, currently, North America only gets the 2023 BMW X1 in one flavor: X1 xDrive28i. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

BMW X1 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

All U.S. BMW X1 models come with a turbocharged four-cylinder making 241 horsepower between 4,500 and 6,500 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. This is a noticeable increase over the outgoing version, and the aided traction of standard xDrive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission allow the little crossover to scoot from zero to 60 mph in a BMW-estimated 6.2 seconds, and a Car and Driver verified 5.4 seconds. That’s a seriously impressive performance for this segment and bests both the Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 by over half a second.

The M Sport Package adds paddles behind the steering wheel, capable of enabling a “Sport Boost” function when the driver pulls the left-hand paddle for a full second. It also adds larger wheels – up to 20-inchers – and an adaptive suspension, along with more aggressive bodywork and Shadowline trim. In our 2023 BMW X1 review, we admired the small SUV’s hot-hatch feeling handling.

Fuel Economy and MPG

The official fuel economy figures of the 2023 BMW X1 are 25 city / 34 highway / 28 combined, which isn’t groundbreaking but is good for the segment. It sits between the Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 and the Volvo XC40 we mentioned earlier, and since its performance far exceeds both, we don’t see much of a problem with that.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2023 BMW X1 is plenty roomy, offering seating for up to five passengers and as much as 57.2 cubic feet of room behind the front row and 25.7 cubic feet of space behind the second row. Like its predecessors, it offers above-average headroom, legroom, and shoulder room for drivers and passengers.

The interior is all-new for 2023, which sees the X1 getting the large curved display and BMW Operating System 8. No leather interior is available, but Sensatec does a good job of imitating it and is a good mix of durable and soft.

BMW X1 Technology and Connectivity

The newest iteration of iDrive is featured on a curved display stretching across half the dashboard. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a bevy of functionality via the MyBMW App all come standard. Unfortunately, comfort Access keyless entry is not standard, so make sure you check that box for the Convenience Package – you’ll spend just $1,950 and also enjoy a panoramic moonroof, wireless device charging, and auto-dimming mirrors. The Premium Package, though pricier at $4,200, nets you all that with the addition of a head-up display, surround view camera, Harman Kardon stereo, and more.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Every 2023 BMW X1 comes standard with Active Driving Assistant, BMW’s suite of driver assistance equipment that includes frontal collision warning, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, and speed limit info. Almost none of that comes standard on the Mercedes-Benz GLB 250, making the 2023 BMW X1 the clear choice for those looking for value in the driver assistance arena. More advanced driving assistants are part of an optional Active Driving Assistant Pro package.

BMW X1 Pricing

The 2023 BMW X1 starts at $38,600. However, cool options like Frozen Pure Grey Metallic paint ($2,350), Active Driving Assistant Pro ($1,700), and the $4,200 Premium Package can quickly inflate that base price. The 2023 BMW X1 represents a fantastic value if you go easy on the options.

2023 BMW X1 FAQ