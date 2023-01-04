I’ve long felt that the G80 BMW M3 looked best in purple. Not only are most purples dark enough to hide some of the M3’s less sightly design elements but they’re also characterful enough to make it interesting. Too often dark colors can hide too much, thus losing the character of the car. But purples tend to strike a nice balance of both for the M3. This BMW M3, painted in a lovely Wildberry Metallic, is a bit more vibrant than the typical purple M3s but it looks great.

This is exactly the sort of color BMW enthusiasts should be speccing for their M3s. It’s exciting and interesting and separates it from the sea of grey, white, and black M cars on the road. It seems that most BMW enthusiasts are colorblind and have no interest in getting anything other than monochromatic paints. So getting one in a color like Wildberry not only sets yours apart, it says something about you. It says that you care about your car and having something special.

The specific BMW M3 in question is of the Competition flavor, which is the best kind. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six makes 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, which makes it an absolute monster. It’s one of the most violently powerful engines I’ve ever used and it packs the sort of mid-range punch you’d expect from a much bigger powerplant. Some purists might bemoan its eight-speed automatic, as it’s the only transmission option for the Competition, but it’s the better powertrain. It’s not only punchier, it has more power lower in the rev range, less lag, and better overall feel. You can tell BMW made that one first and the manual version second. It’s also better with xDrive but we don’t know if this car has it, because there are no visual indicators of all-wheel drive for the M3.

If you’re going to buy a car as great as the M3 Competition, get it in a BMW Individual color and thank me afterward. It will make the ownership experience better while also making your car’s value hold better.

[Photos by instagram.com/priceywithspice | | priceywithspice.com | instagram.com/andrew.barker.bmw]