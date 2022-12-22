The upcoming Life Cycle Impulse for the X5 and X6 won’t be as drastic as the LCI applied to the larger X7, but there are still going to be some notable changes. The “S68” engine for the full-fat M and the renamed M Performance (M60i) models will be one of them, along with the iDrive 8 standard across the lineup. For markets where BMW sells the plug-in hybrid, the xDrive45e will be retired to make room for an improved xDrive50e.

First BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV

The PHEV is already showing up in some European ordering systems, suggesting an official reveal will occur sooner rather than later. We’ve been informed the BMW X5 xDrive50e can already be ordered by customers in the Benelux region from where new technical specifications have transpired. Full specs and the refreshed design of the 2023-2024 BMW X5 will be revealed in February 2023.

The xDrive45’s battery pack with a usable capacity of 20.9 kWh will be made 25% bigger to boost electric range to more than 100 kilometers (62 miles), presumably in the WLTP cycle. We’ll remind you that the outgoing electrified X5 has been rated at up to 87 km (54 miles) without sipping any gasoline. In the United States, EPA has rated the xDrive45e at 31 miles or 50 kilometers. The upgraded PHEV is said to support 7.4-kW AC charging (up from 3.7 kW), in which case it’ll take four hours to replenish the new battery pack.

Rumored 490 Horsepower

We’ve also caught wind of how much power the xDrive50e will deliver – 490 hp. If that output seems familiar, it’s because the 750e launching in the spring has the same electrified muscle. It’s technically 483 mechanical horsepower (or 360 kilowatts) as the “490” refers to PS or PferdStarke. Our sources haven’t told out anything about the torque, but we do know the 750e will have 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).

In other words, the PHEV version is getting a serious power boost considering the outgoing model has 389 hp (290 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). Consequently, the nearly 100 hp extra and a possible 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) boost should lower the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time by several tenths of a second. In the outgoing model, the task is achieved in 5.6 seconds or 5.3 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) run.

Elsewhere, the BMW X5 LCI will gain an optional M Sport Package Pro with an illuminated grille, along with new body colors such as Skyscraper Grey and Frozen Pure Grey. Fresh wheel designs are also in the offing, along with improved 360-degree cameras. BMW is rumored to kick off production of the facelifted X5 and X6 in April, and insiders claim the double world premiere will take place in February. It’s when we’ll also see the M Performance and M derivatives of both the X5 and X6.

[Top Image by instagram.com/wilcoblok]