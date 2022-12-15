The 2024 BMW X6 should start arriving in the United States sometime in Spring 2023, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Sharing much of its changes with the 2024 BMW X5, it’s going to deliver more of what we love about the current version with some updates that will keep it competitive in the market. Some markets will see this vehicle as a 2023 model, but we wrote this article with the North American market in mind. If you’re looking forward to the next generation of the first-ever Sport Activity Coupe, this is a look at what to expect from the 2024 BMW X6.

Performance and Engines for the 2024 BMW X6

As it is today, you’ll be able to get the refreshed 2024 BMW X6 with your choice of either a turbocharged inline-six (the B58) or an honest-to-goodness M-tuned twin-turbo V8 (the S68). Both will feature the now-ubiquitous 48-volt mild hybrid system we’ve seen rolling out in vehicles like the 2023 BMW X7.

The B58 will likely match or come close to the current output in the X7 xDrive40i. Expect to peak horsepower to hover around 375 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. 398 pound-feet of torque will be on tap from just 1500 rpm. The S68 will make its X6 debut, likely in the X6 M60i trim, making around 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque – the same as the outgoing, pre-facelift version. Enthusiasts looking for that extra performance may not find comfort in the unchanged numbers, but the sound and character of a true M engine will likely help them forget that part.

Design and Appearance

Like the outgoing X5, the refreshed X6 will mostly stay the same for its facelift. Camo shots have highly suggested changes mirroring that of the X5. Touches like revised lower air intakes, wider kidneys, and narrower headlights will align the vehicle with the rest of the current BMW lineup. Expect M-influenced side mirrors on M Sport and M Performance models. No news on colors yet, but here’s hoping for Brooklyn Grey or Skyscraper Grey. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen anything suggesting further additions or changes to the 2024 X6 Facelift but stay tuned.

Interior and Technology

iDrive 8 and the futuristic curved display will finally arrive in the X6 following its facelift, sporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as usual. Like the X5 and X7, Sensafin will be standard with several leather upholstery options. The big news here is iDrive 8 – we don’t think much else will change. Fan favorites like Glass Controls, wireless charging, and Bowers & Wilkins surround sound will probably reprise their roles.

Pricing of the 2024 BMW X6

Let’s expect things to say consistent across the board, mirroring the 2023 X7 price jump. 4% sounds right, so expect the 2024 BMW X6 xDrive40i to start around $72,900 before destination charges. The X6 M60i will likely end up right around $92,660.

The 2024 BMW X6 in Its Segment

Stylistically, the closest competitor to the 2024 BMW X6 would have to be the Audi Q8. While there’s rumored to be an EV version on the way, that car won’t really compete with the all-gas 2024 BMW X6. The petrol-powered version will be a different story: similar power, stylistic appeal, and pricing make it a close call. Like the X5, the Cayenne coupe challenges the X6 dynamically but price-wise is in another dimension. There’s another GLE Coupe from Mercedes too, but if you prefer buttons, the X6 is the way to go.

Overall, the X6 represents great value in the “SUVs that look like coupes” segment.