The facelift for the 2024 BMW X5 is not far away now, and several changes and improvements are coming to one of the best BMW SUVs (or SAVs, technically). While we’re still a few months from seeing the final offerings on the 2024 BMW X5, here’s what to expect if you’re gearing up to go SUV shopping in 2023. Also, we technically call this a 2024 BMW X5 model since BMW of North America usually has a different roll-out schedule. But in some markets, this will be labeled as a 2023 BMW X5.

Performance and Powertrain Options for the 2024 BMW X5

The 2024 BMW X5 will be available in sDrive (rear-wheel drive) and xDrive (all-wheel drive) configurations, with three different engine choices in the United States. The standard issue X5 will still be the BMW X5 xDrive40i trim, receiving the same turbocharged B58 inline six-cylinder engine. Output increases measurably – expect to see similar figures to the current X7 xDrive40i’s 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.

The hybrid model of the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive45e will receive a significant power increase. We expect 480 horsepower combined output between the turbocharged six-cylinder engine and an electric motor. We’re not sure about range yet but expect an increase from the current model’s 31 miles of all-electric range. In addition, it will receive a shiny new badge, the X5 xDrive50e, denoting its more impressive performance.

The range-topping BMW X5 M50i will return as the 2024 BMW X5 M60i, mirroring the changes made to the X7. Expect an honest-to-goodness M engine under the hood, the S68, producing the same 530 horsepower as it does in the X7 M60i. Most owners will not notice much of a change from the current X5 M50i’s engine, but might see more favorable fuel economy thanks to the 48-volt mild hybrid system incorporated into the new S68 engine.

Design and Appearance

It doesn’t look like the 2024 BMW X5 will receive drastic style changes. The front bumper will be slightly revised, likely mirroring the changes in the 2023 BMW 3 Series. The grille will be illuminated, like on the X6, but should retain its current proportions. The most recent spy shots show only a slight increase in overall size. Revised lights will also mirror the newer style, bringing an overall modern look to the 2024 BMW X5.

Vehicles equipped with the M Sport Package will also receive mirrors styled after the X5 M, following models like the X3 and 2 Series. We’ll probably also see some new colors offered. Largely, the 2024 X5 will not be changing too much.

Interior and Technology (including iDrive 8)

The X5 will steps into the future with the rest of the BMW lineup, receiving iDrive 8 and the impressive curved display. We expect to see the same Sensafin and leather options, with some additions. Expect the same technology you know and love in all current BMW models: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an advanced suite of driver assistance technologies, adaptive lighting, and more.

Options will likely range from the ubiquitous, like remote engine start, to the extravagant, like glass controls, massaging seats, and a Bowers & Wilkins stereo system on the X5 M60i.

2024 BMW X5 Pricing

Nothing concrete here, but stay tuned. The X7 jumped by roughly 4% year-over-year, so we can reasonably expect something similar for the 2024 BMW X5. The base MSRP will be around $64,000 for the X5 xDrive40i. Think closer to $68,300 for the X5 xDrive45e hybrid version and roughly $88,000 for the V8-powered 2024 BMW X5 M60i.

The 2024 BMW X5’s Place in Its Segment

Similar offerings from Volvo and Lexus undercut pricing but for clear sacrifices in the styling, handling, and quality departments. Higher-end vehicles like the Porsche Cayenne command a healthy premium over the X5 but for some added usability and brand prestige. Supposedly, a PHEV Mercedes-Benz GLE is on the way for the 2024 model year, and that would represent the biggest competitor. It offers similar features and power output, and pricing will likely be in line with the X5. Drive both and decide for yourself.