The BMW 4 Series and Volkswagen Golf are not direct competitors by any stretch of the imagination. It’s particularly true in the case of these two versions, Bavaria’s M440d coupe versus Wolfsburg’s R hot hatch. Despite being two completely different cars, they were pitted against each other in a series of drag and rolling races followed by a brake test.

The M440d is a niche model since it portrays a diesel-fueled performance car. The fact it’s a coupe only adds to its rarity while living up to BMW’s “Power of Choice” strategy by catering to a wide array of customers. Its inline-six 3.0-liter engine equipped with a mild-hybrid system runs on “Devil’s fuel” and produces 340 horsepower and a healthy 700 Newton-meters (516 pound-feet) of torque.

In the other corner, the VW Golf R is the quintessential AWD compact performance hatchback. It packs a 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 320 hp and 420 Nm (309 lb-ft). Judging solely by their outputs, some would be tempted to say that the VW doesn’t stand a chance. However, there’s a massive weight gap between the two since the BMW is roughly 350 kilograms (772 pounds) heavier or the equivalent of an original Isetta.

Both German automakers claim their cars need 4.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill, so the drag races should be neck and neck. Indeed, the two were evenly matched as even though the M440d was quicker at the start thanks to its massive torque, the lighter Golf R was able to catch up. With a perfect launch, the VW proved to be faster to the finish line.

To partially offset the significant weight difference, three passengers hopped inside the Golf R to add a combined weight of 217 kg (478 lbs). As expected, the added bulk greatly hampered performance and the M440d took an effortless win. The VW did manage to have its revenge in the brake test by coming to a halt much sooner than the BMW, which was expected given how much extra fat the 4er was carrying around.

Source: Federico Leo / YouTube