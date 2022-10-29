Hot on the heels of the M2 G87’s debut in CSR 2, another new BMW is about to join a video game. However, it’s an entirely different title as iRacing takes itself more seriously by being a well-respected online racing simulation. The M Hybrid V8 is the first LMDh model to join the sim as a faithful reproduction since BMW Motorsport is sharing the CAD data and findings from the simulator with iRacing’s developers.

The realistic virtual version also takes into consideration the data obtained during the race car’s testing sessions on the track. Bear in mind it’s not the first BMW to join iRacing as the M8 GTE, M4 GT4, and M4 GT3 have already received virtual correspondents in the popular racing sim.

Needless to say, BMW Motorsport is keeping some technical details shrouded in mystery so that the competition doesn’t have access to the valuable information and use it to their advantage. iRacing executive vice president Steve Myers says the M Hybrid V8 will join the game in the coming months.

The new tie-up between BMW Motorsport and iRacing was announced this weekend during the BMW SIM Live event. As for the real thing, the electrified prototype will get its first outing in January 2023 for the 24 Hours of Daytona as part of the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In 2024, it’ll also take part in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), which means we’ll see it race at Le Mans on the famous Circuit de la Sarthe where the V12 LMR triumphed in 1999.

In the meantime, the M Hybrid V8 is currently undergoing testing in the United States. Although the top-tier race car uses camo livery during testing, it’ll wear a works design at Daytona. It’s seen here in the rendering for iRacing, following a public debut of the final design last month at a dedicated event held at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles.

Source: BMW