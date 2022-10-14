Well, that was quick. Just days after its world premiere, the new M2 is already heading to a smartphone near you. BMW M took to social media to announce the second generation of its highly acclaimed sports coupe will make its video game debut before the end of the month. The G87 will be available in CSR 2 from October 27.

Accompanying the announcement is an in-game representation of the M2 in Zandvoort Blue, a new color introduced by BMW exclusively (at least for now) for its rear-wheel-drive machine. You’ll also notice the optional carbon fiber roof and what look like the standard black wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

The new M2 joins a generous BMW garage in CSR 2, bringing “hyper-realistic drag racing to the palm of your hand.” Marketing jargon aside, there are quite a few models from Munich available in the video game developed for iOS and Android smartphones: M2 Competition (F87), M4 Coupe, M4 GTS, Z4 M40i, M5 Competition, i8, and the M8. There are also a couple of AC Schnitzer-tuned cars, namely the ACS2 Sport and ACS8, joined by Liberty Walk’s i8 and the Varis M4 GTS.

It’s only a matter of time before the smallest M car will be added to video games available on consoles and PC. Let’s keep in mind the new Forza Motorsport title is coming next year and we’re hoping the M2 will be available as soon as possible. We could say the same thing about other recent M products, specifically the M3 Touring and the M4 CSL. Of course, it would be a real treat to have the 3.0 CSL debuting next month.

As for the real thing, the M2’s global launch is scheduled for April next year, so it will take a while before the cars produced in Mexico at BMW’s plant in San Luis Potosí will be shipped to early adopters.

