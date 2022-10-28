The stunning Brooklyn Grey color is slowly making its way across multiple BMW models. The beautiful shade of grey was reintroduced in 2021 as one of the standard colors of the BMW M3 and M4, and then on the 3 Series Facelift. But this year, it also landed in the color palette of the BMW X7 Facelift. Also, there are some really interesting color options for the 2023 BMW X7 Facelift: Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Marina Bay Blue, Manhattan Green, Dravit Grey, Sparking Copper Metallic, Skyscraper Grey, Tanzanite Blue, Ametrin and Frozen Pure Grey.

BMW X7 40i – The Best Selling X7

This particular BMW X7 xDrive40i was provided to media in Palm Springs for the International Media Launch of the refreshed luxury SUV. And as you can see in the images below, Brooklyn Grey looks at home under the sun and in the desert. Of course, it’s not just about the exterior of the X7. Inside, there are several different excellent options to choose from, even if they’re all pretty standard for modern BMW luxury cars. One combo that stands out is the BMW Individual Ivory White/Atlas Grey Full Merino Leather.

On the outside, the BMW X7 Facelift went through a major refresh, one of the most important we’ve seen in recent history. The BMW X7 Facelift gains a new split headlight design that’s entirely different from any other headlight design in the brand’s history. It’s a bold new design direction for a car that’s already polarizing. The headlights are now split into two halves, upper and a lower. The upper half features a modern, slimmer take on the signature dual-halo BMW headlight design, by offering two slim, upside down hockey stick LEDs.

Out back, the BMW X7 Facelift’s taillights are nearly identical to the pre-LCI taillights, except they have a bit more depth and are darker in color. There are also some interesting graphics hiding underneath the taillights. Yet the coolest design cue is the integration of the rear light bar into the actual lamps.

The Proven B58 Engine

The model we tested is the 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i, the entry-level model for the U.S. market. Base MSRP for the 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i is $77,850 + $995 destination. An updated B58 3.0 liter turbocharged straight-six powers the BMW X7 xDrive40i, which also gains the 48-volt tech. Impressively, the mild-hybrid setup in the X7 xDrive40i model can actually drive the car under electric power only at very low speeds.

The B58-powered X7 xDrive40i makes 380 horsepower and 383 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque, but it can be boosted to 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque, with some temporary help from the hybrid motor. BMW claims a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds. All BMW X7 models are paired with an eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive, but that sort of goes without saying at this point. Let’s take a closer look at this BMW X7 in Brooklyn Grey.