No car has benefited more from BMW’s recent design language shift than the X7. The new split headlight design has been a bit controversial since its debut but it works best on the X7 LCI. Not only does it add more style to the X7 but it just fills the front end out more. There’s a lot of real estate up front and, without the larger split headlight design, it looks too empty. It still isn’t a beautiful car but it looks better than ever before and it especially looks good in Ametrine Metallic.

You know me, I’m a big advocate for Individual colors and Ametrine Metallic, named after a quartz crystal of the same color, really looks good on the X7. It’s a plum-colored purple that works well with the body lines of the X7. As with a lot of modern BMWs, dark purples work well on the X7, as they hide a lot of the ungainly aspects of its design, while adding some style and excitement.

This specific BMW X7 is the M60i model, which comes with the new S68 engine. It’s a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, putting out 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. If that sounds familiar, it’s because those are the exact same power figures as the old X7 M50i. Why does the new engine have the same power as the old engine? Because BMW wanted to tune it that way. However, despite the similar power figures, the new engine is smoother, more refined, more efficient, has better thermal management, and is a 48-volt mild-hybrid.

As an M60i model, this BMW X7 is expensive. With a starting price is $104,095, a few thousand dollars one way or another isn’t really going to make much of a difference. Which is why it’s a no-brainer to get a cool Individual color like this Ametrine Metallic. Now only does it make ownership more enjoyable but it could even increase the value of your car when it comes time to get rid of it. That special color will make it more special and more desirable on the used market. Plus, life is too short to own boring cars.