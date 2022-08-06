More and more European dealers are getting hold of the 3 Series LCI and it would seem the M Performance version is quite popular. Cotswold Hereford BMW from the UK recently took delivery of the M340i xDrive and decided to do an in-depth walkaround video to show off the sporty sedan. Finished in Brooklyn Grey with glossy black accents, the “M Lite” rides on 19-inch wheels in the 791 M style.

Being an M Performance version, it gets the adaptive LED headlights with blue accents as standard equipment. That redesigned front bumper bears a somewhat resemblance to what you’ll find on the facelifted X3 M40i while the updated kidney grille now has a mesh pattern to lend the front fascia a sportier look. Curiously, this particular M340i is missing the retro BMW Motorsport emblems available throughout 2022 to mark 50 years of M.

With the facelift, the M340i has gained M3-esque side mirror caps and you can also configure the sedan with an optional carbon fiber roof that wasn’t fitted to this car. The subtle trunk lid spoiler and proprietary exhaust tips flanking an aggressive diffuser denote it’s the six-cylinder variant. Overall, it’s an attractive car and some would argue looks better than the M3 by skipping the oversized front grille.

Inside, this right-hand-drive M340i was ordered with black Vernasca leather upholstery with the M colors stitched into the seatbelt. Up front, there are electrically adjustable seats with memory function and a heated steering wheel, but it’s the dual-screen setup that grabs the attention. Standard across the 3 Series LCI, the Operating System 8 combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen in a curved glass housing.

Gone is the clunky gear lever for the automatic transmission as the facelifted 3er has a small rocker switch. Unlike on the X1 / iX1 and the 2 Series Active Tourer, you still get the iDrive knob as a supplementary way to control the infotainment system. This well-appointed M340i also has a head-up display and a Harman Kardon surround sound system, so it pretty much ticks all the right boxes.

The G20 is expected to have an unusually long life cycle rumored to last until February 2027, with additional styling updates believed to be implemented in mid-2024. Tweaks to the diesel engines are scheduled for late 2025 to comply with the forthcoming Euro 7 regulations.

