3D Design, a Japanese tuning company known for its attention to detail, has introduced new customization options for the facelifted BMW X7 (G07). The featured model, equipped with the M Sport Package and painted in Manhattan Metallic, highlights three major upgrades designed to enhance both the vehicle’s appearance and functionality. It all starts with a newly developed front lip spoiler is designed specifically for the facelifted X7. It integrates seamlessly with the M Sport bumper, giving the front end a more refined and aerodynamic look.

One of the standout features is the set of 22-inch forged wheels, designed and manufactured in Japan. These wheels combine brushed and black anodized discs with machined and black anodized rims. Built for large SUVs like the X7, the wheels are sized 10.0Jx22 at the front and 11.5Jx22 at the rear, ensuring durability and performance.

At the rear, the carbon fiber muffler covers with a matte-clear finish add a subtle touch to the exhaust system. These covers are compatible not only with the X7 LCI but also with the pre-facelift X7 and the G05 X5, making them a versatile option for BMW owners. In addition, the 3D Design roof spoiler, a carryover from the pre-LCI model, complements the overall design of the updated X7. The cabin of the X7 features custom interior components from 3D Design. These items aim to enhance the already high-quality interior materials and layout, providing options for further personalization.

The vehicle shown is the 2025 BMW X7 xDrive40d, powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine with BMW’s 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine produces 352 horsepower and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque, delivering a balance of efficiency and power. There are apparently no plans to increase the power output of this BMW X7. You can see the full tuning program below in the photo gallery: