Cars have dramatically changed since BMW launched the original 7 Series (E23) back in 1977. The company’s flagship recently entered its seventh generation (G70). What do the two have in common? Not much, aside from the fact both lack a V12 engine. A new video shows how the design has evolved (or regressed?) throughout the years. It looks back on 45 years on significant changes, some more radical than others.

As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. That said, we can’t be completely oblivious of the criticism BMW designs have been receiving lately. The 7 Series G70 is no exception, having received quite the backlash due to its unusual split headlights. In an odd way, this radical transformation has diverted attention from the massive grille.

It’s not like the latest 7 Series is the only one to face negative reactions. We are primarily talking about the E65 with its infamous “Bangle Butt” penned by Chris Bangle. To each his own, but since these articles are written by people with likes and dislikes, we have the freedom to say this: the golden days in terms of design were from the E23 until the E38 was discontinued.

If we were to pick just one, we would likely go with the E38 as we’d argue its design has aged like fine wine. The previous-generation 7 Series before its facelift was also a looker, prior to getting the inflated kidneys for its LCI. BMW has typically offered two wheelbases, but that’s no longer the case as the G70 comes in one flavor.

The seventh-gen model is also the first to lose the combustion engine in the sense there’s a fully electric i7 joining the ICE sedan. It’s also the first M Performance hybrid from BMW, with the M760e xDrive seen as an indirect replacement for the V12-powered M760i. In a perfect world, we’d have the G70’s tech and sophistication combined with the classy lines of an early 7 Series. One can dream, right?

Source: PD Evolution