Forza Motorsport 7 came out back in 2017 and it won’t be until next spring when the eighth title in the video racing game series will be released. It should be well worth the wait as the official Xbox website calls it the “most technically advanced racing game ever made.” That’s quite the statement considering Gran Turismo 7 was released at the beginning of March.

To show off the new game, Microsoft and developer Turn 10 Studios have released in-game footage with the BMW M8 GTE taking center stage. The wonderful scenery should be familiar if you’re a fan of the Forza Motorsport series as the first game released in mid-2005 had Maple Valley as one of the venues. As for the BMW race car, it has been faithfully reproduced by harnessing the power available with the Xbox Series X and its true 4K capabilities.

The M8 GTE is not the only BMW that makes an appearance as the official trailer (attached below) briefly shows the M6 GTLM. Since we’re on the subject of race cars, the video game’s developer Turn 10 Studios has implemented a far more realistic damage system along with varying track surface temperatures that have a direct impact on tire grip.

Forza Motorsport 2023 will feature support for fuel and tire management along with additional race car adjustments to shave off those precious tenths of a second from a lap time. Players will be able to compete at familiar venues such as Spa and Laguna Seca, but also at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and Circuit Hakone for the first time. With a dynamic time of day system for all locations, Forza Motorsport should provide countless hours of fun.

To get an idea of the amazing attention to detail, the team behind the all-new game has overhauled the physics simulation by improving the fidelity an amazing 48 times compared to Forza Motorsport 7. From individual scratches on the bodywork to realistic reflections, the new title should finally have what it takes to lure people away from Gran Turismo.

It’s set to launch in the spring of 2023 for the Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as on the PC platform.

