At the beginning of the month, BMW Australia announced it would privately unveil a new M car at the Motorclassica 2022 event at Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building from October 7 to October 9. The M2 G87 was officially revealed earlier this week, so the automaker’s Aussie division can finally show how a select group of people was allowed to peek at the new performance coupe ahead of its global premiere.

The BMW M2 unveiled in a closed-room setting was finished in Zandvoort Blue, an exclusive solid paint introduced with the second-generation M2. Some will recall a similar shade was applied back in mid-2016 for the retrolicious 2002 Hommage concept, but the G87 is the first production car to get the paint. It’s combined here with the optional carbon fiber roof and the M anniversary badges to mark 50 years of the performance division.

A closer look reveals the 2023 M2 pre-production prototype was a right-hand-drive car with the optional Shadowline headlights denoted by the dark accents. In a bid to appeal to enthusiasts, BMW decided to showcase its smallest M car with the six-speed manual gearbox. The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission will also be offered Down Under to please both worlds.

The Motorclassica 2022 wasn’t all about the M2 since BMW M brought some of its greatest hits. Relevant examples include the iconic 3.0 CSL (E9) “Batmobile” and its spiritual successor, the M3 CSL (E46). There was also some fresh metal on display, including the M3 Touring looking downright menacing in Individual Frozen Black.

The sinister super wagon was contrasted by the colorful 8 Series Gran Coupe M850i Jeff Koons. Other notable mentions include the M4 GTS, the purely electric i4 M50, and the production-ready XM in Cape York Green with striking gold accents.

As you have probably heard by now, BMW M is not done quite yet celebrating half a century since it was founded as November will bring us the 3.0 CSL. Essentially an M4 CSL with a manual gearbox, more power, and a bespoke retro body, the exclusive coupe will be limited to 50 units at €750,000 a pop.

Source: BMW Australia / YouTube