BMW Motorrad introduces today the all-new 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, engineered to meet the diverse needs of adventure riders and long-distance touring enthusiasts. BMW says that this latest addition to the GS family is designed to conquer extreme terrains and provide unparalleled riding experiences.

A New Era of Power and Performance

At the heart of the R 1300 GS Adventure is a completely redesigned boxer engine, boasting a 1,300 cc capacity with a reconfigured bore and stroke ratio of 106.5 to 73 mm. This new powerhouse delivers an impressive 145 hp at 7,750 rpm and 110 ft-lbs. of torque at 6,500 rpm, making it the most powerful serial production BMW boxer engine to date. This robust engine ensures smooth and efficient performance, maintaining nearly identical fuel consumption to its predecessor despite the increased power and torque.

The new R 1300 GS Adventure features a six-speed transmission integrated into the engine housing, positioned beneath the engine for a more compact design and improved weight distribution. This configuration, combined with the new shaft drive and rear axle hub, results in a lighter and more balanced motorcycle, enhancing handling and agility.

BMW’s unique ShiftCam technology optimizes intake valve timing and stroke, ensuring efficient fuel combustion and smooth performance. The stainless steel exhaust system, designed for low weight and optimal power output, complements the engine’s capabilities.

Advanced Suspension and Chassis Design

The R 1300 GS Adventure introduces a new steel sheet metal main frame and an aluminum rear frame, providing superior stiffness and modularity. The EVO Telelever front wheel guide and EVO Paralever rear wheel guide offer exceptional steering precision and ride stability, making it an ideal choice for both on-road and off-road adventures.

The bike also features Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), which dynamically adjusts damping and spring rates based on riding conditions, ensuring a comfortable and stable ride.

Cutting-Edge Electronic Systems

The new GS Adventure is equipped with an array of electronic systems to enhance safety and accessibility. These include the standard full LED matrix headlights, optional Adaptive Headlight Pro, and an advanced Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), and Lane Change Warning. The optional Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) offers fully automatic clutch actuation and manual or automated shifting, reducing rider workload and enhancing riding enjoyment.

Enhanced Comfort and Customization

The 2025 R 1300 GS Adventure boasts an adjustable rider’s seat and a more comfortable passenger seat, with options for seat height and comfort. The bike’s modular design allows for extensive customization, including different handlebar configurations, footrests, and luggage solutions. The new aluminum top case and side cases feature integrated magnetic couplings for USB charging and lighting, providing practical and secure storage options.

Versatile Riding Modes and Safety Features

Riders can choose from four standard riding modes: Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro, with optional additional modes available through the Riding Modes Pro package. The bike also comes with standard Engine Drag Torque Control and Hill Start Control, ensuring stability and ease of use in various riding conditions.

A Bold New Design

The R 1300 GS Adventure’s design emphasizes robustness and versatility. The aluminum fuel tank, effective wind and weather protection, and innovative storage solutions make it an ideal choice for long-distance travel. The bike is available in several striking variants, including the Racing Red basic model, the elegant Style Triple Black, the off-road focused Style GS Trophy, and the exclusive Option 719 Karakorum.

Connectivity and Modern Conveniences

The new GS Adventure features a 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen, offering connectivity options for phone calls, music, and navigation through the BMW Motorrad Connected app. Standard Intelligent Emergency Call ensures quick assistance in emergencies, while the Service Assistant provides timely maintenance notifications.

The market launch is scheduled for Q4 2024. Pricing will be announced closer to market launch.