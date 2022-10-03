The Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 have been at each other’s throats for decades and now player 3 has finally entered the game. A dream come true for fast wagon enthusiasts, the M3 Touring has officially landed and it’s not the one-off creation like the long-roof M3 E46 before it. Although it’s offered only in Competition guise with xDrive and automatic transmission, there are still plenty of options when configuring the G81.

Those looking to splurge on their M3 Touring builds might take inspiration from this high-spec version up on display at BMW Welt in Munich. The Alpine White paint is nothing to write home about, but the Frozen Gold Bronze (1000 M) wheels are a flashy upgrade over the standard alloys. This speedy wagon is also decked out with more M Performance Parts than we can count, and you can see at least one from every angle.

From the carbon fiber body add-ons to miscellaneous items like M-branded valve caps, this M3 Touring has to be one of the most expensive configurations BMW is selling. We would honestly do away with the front canards as they’re more suitable for a track-focused machine such as the M4 CSL, but to each his own. You’ll also notice the 50 years of M anniversary emblems and the quad exhaust tips with carbon fiber finishers.

Speaking of which, one of the few M Performance Parts that’s missing is the upgraded exhaust with center-mounted tips. The M3 Touring also doesn’t have the carbon fiber roof as it’s only available for the M3 Sedan. With the Life Cycle Impulse, the M340i can now be had with a lightweight roof as well. Once again, it’s a sedan-only upgrade.

Getting back to the car at hand, it gets the high-gloss roof edge spoiler from the M Performance Parts catalog. The “floating” wheel center caps have been added as well, along with an aramid antenna cover and LED door projectors. We don’t get to see the interior, but the build sheet shows M Performance carbon door sills, floor mats, Alcantara knee pads, door pins, and other extras branded with the “most powerful letter in the world.”

The M3 Competition Touring xDrive may start at €97,800 at home in Germany, but BMW is certainly asking six figures for this high-specification variant.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube | Photos by instagram.com/haberkornphotography/