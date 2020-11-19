BMW Motorrad introduces today a refreshed version of the popular BMW S 1000 R. Derived directly from the supersports S 1000 RR in the key areas engine and chassis, the new S 1000 R offers the same innovative technology. Thanks to its 121 kW (165 hp) peak output combined with a low weight of 199 kg (DIN) as well as ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), full-scale LED lighting and much more as standard, the new S 1000 R promises a spectacular performance.

The maximum torque of 114 Nm is available at 9,250 rpm and in order to reduce the noise and fuel consumption levels as well as the engine speed level, especially at cruising speeds on country roads, the 4th, 5th and 6th gears now have longer gear ratios. The new S 1000 R is also equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) for the first time as an optional extra.

A New, Lighter Chassis

The frame and swingarm are based on the S 1000 RR and have been made considerably lighter in than their predecessor. At the same time, the engine in the so-called Flex Frame takes on a much greater supporting function than before. The new frame offers further benefits due to its very narrow design. This considerably reduces the motorcycle’s width in the area of the knee contact area, thereby offering a more relaxed riding position with even more freedom of movement. An adjustable handlebar clamp enables the rider to make ergonomic adaptations. Two positions are already available as standard: 0 mm / +10 mm towards the front. In addition, 10 mm handlebar riser mounts are offered as an option, which can also be turned in the direction of travel by 0 mm / +10 mm.

The underslung swingarm has been taken over from the S 1000 RR and the spring strut with Full Floater Pro kinematics is now located significantly further away from the swing axis and the engine. This prevents the engine from heating up due to waste heat and ensures even more stable temperature behavior and even more constant damping response. In combination with the swingarm, which has its roots in motorsports, this results in more tyre grip and lower tire wear.

Three Riding Modes

The new S 1000 R is equipped as standard with Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro with banking angle optimization and the three riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic”. The fully configurable “Dynamic Pro” mode is also available with a particularly wide range of setting options as part of the “Riding Modes Pro” option. With “Riding Modes Pro”, the new S 1000 R also features the “Engine Brake” function in conjunction with the engine drag torque control (MSR) and the “Power Wheelie” function. As part of the “Riding Modes Pro” option, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) additionally supports the rider during emergency braking maneuvers.

A 6.5-inch TFT screen

The new S 1000 R’s instrument cluster was also taken over from the S 1000 RR. The screen was therefore designed to be large for good readability and optimum information display even under difficult lighting conditions. The Pure Ride Screen, for example, provides all the necessary information for normal road riding, while a further Core Screen shows displays for banking angle, deceleration and traction control. A bluetooth smartphone interface which allows app-based arrow navigation is already included as standard. The TFT display is operated comfortably from the handlebars using the multi-controller. The optional M package provides a third Core Screen with bar display and lap timer.

New Lights

The S 1000 R comes with LED main headlamp with optimized low beam and high beam light. The newly designed turn indicator and rear lights also make use of LED technology. The rear turn indicators have been adopted from the S 1000 RR and feature an integrated tail/brake light function. The front turn indicators are “hidden” in the fork area. Enhanced safety when riding at night is ensured by the adaptive turning light which is a component of Headlight Pro as an ex works option. In this case, further LED modules are added.

Color wise, in addition to the basic color Racingred non-metallic, the options Style Sport and the M package with additional product content are available.