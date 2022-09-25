BMW is about to unveil their first ever XM plug-in hybrid SUV. A couple of weeks after, on October 12th, the recently leaked BMW M2 will make its web debut. But the 50 Years of M celebrations continue, and by our estimations, with some inside sources backing this, we expect an eventful November as well. The highly limited and extremely expensive BMW 3.0 CSL is likely to make its debut. Production will also kick off in November with first units being delivered in early 2023.

50 Units, Priced at 750,000 euros

Speaking of units to be made, BMW only plans 50 of them, globally, but none officially coming to the United States. The BMW 3.0 CSL is allegedly not homologated for the U.S. market, yet that won’t stop car collectors from adding one to their museum. The BMW 3.0 CSL is going to look a lot like the 3.0 CSL Hommage concept from a few years back, which is a very good thing. That concept car blew fans away, who instantly begged BMW to build it.

Fast forward a few years later and now the 3.0 CSL is finally arriving but with a hefty price – a rumored 750,000 euros. BMW has yet to reveal the full details behind the 3.0 CSL, but the rumor is that it will be coachbuilt at Plant Munich. There will also be loads of carbon fiber, slimmer body-hugging seats, and even a downsized starter battery. The track-focused machine will supposedly weigh 1,550 kilograms (3,417 pounds) following a Draconian diet that will include a rear seat delete and a simplified instrument panel. BMW will offer 20 and 21 inch wheels, front and rear, respectively. A unique paint job is more likely part of the overall package.

RWD and Manual Only

The 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL will stick to the rear-wheel-drive formula to keep purists happy and avoid adding weight. It will only have a manual transmission. While the S58 engine already makes a punch 503 horsepower in the M4 Competition, it will be pushed further in the 3.0 CSL. In fact, the engineers will extract even more oomph for the retro-flavored special edition. Insiders claim it’s going to have as much as 560 hp. The added powered is expected to catapult the 3.0 CSL to 62 mph (100 km/h) in three and a half seconds.

While the 30 models are likely to stay in Europe, 8 of them will be heading to Asia. It’s unclear at the moment which markets will get the remaining 12 units. So gear up for an exciting end of the year with the BMW M brand, but first, the XM on September 27th.