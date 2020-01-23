BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R could become reality for the right customer

How big of a BMW fan are you? How far would you go to make sure nobody else has the BMW cars you have parked in your garage? How much would you be willing to spend? That’s a difficult question, especially if you think about the possibilities. Recently, Supercar Blondie made the rounds on every automotive-related website by publishing a very interesting video featuring the iconic BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R concept.

Normally, concept cars aren’t functional. They don’t usually come with an engine or if they do, they have a small one to just get them by. They are usually creations that are meant to showcase what could be done and push everyone’s imagination to the limit. But in this video, we get to see the car in action. A bit.

Also, it looks like for the right price, BMW might actually turn this concept into a road-going car. Speaking to BMW’s Head of Design, Domagoj Dukec, Supercar Blondie actually got a very interesting response when asking about availability. According to Dukec, the car could be built just like coach-built cars used to be made back in the day, a one-off if you will. BMW already has experience in that department thanks to Rolls-Royce. Remember the Sweptail?

How could that work? Well, the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R concept was actually built atop the platform of a 4 Series. The engine is most likely an N55 3-liter straight six and everything else just has to be put together nicely to make this thing become reality. It would definitely be a prized possession if it was to become reality and the world of collectors would go nuts over the possibility of owning one.

If you don’t want to see the whole video (even though it would be a shame) just skip to the 11:11 mark where Dukec pops up in the shot.