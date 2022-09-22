We are less than a week away from the world premiere of the XM and it’s only natural that BMW wants to generate hype around its first dedicated M car since the M1. A new 15-second teaser clip posted on social media doesn’t reveal much, save for the unusual lighting signature with the upper daytime running lights separated from the main headlights mounted below. In addition, the video briefly shows the prominent XM badging as well as the generous kidney grille with its illuminated contour.

The fast-paced clip is a bit hard to follow since the camera focus changes every second, but even so, it’s quite obvious the 2023 XM will have an eccentric design. BMW “warned” us that would be the case when it unveiled the concept last year and said the subsequent production version would retain more than 90 percent of the wild styling. The main changes will include regular door handles and a slightly smaller kidney grille.

The Ultimate blend of extreme power and presence. The first ever #BMWXM arrives 9.27.22. https://t.co/OrM8PnyvzO pic.twitter.com/c6l0a7kM0x — BMW USA (@BMWUSA) September 21, 2022

BMW is planning an extended lineup of versions but all of them will have something in common by being plug-in hybrids. The launch version will combine the company’s new S68 engine with an electric motor to deliver a total of 650 hp. In 2023, a hotter XM Label with the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 will up the power ante to 750 hp and therefore match the Concept XM’s output. Eventually, an entry-level 50e will folllow with an inline-six and e-motor making just under 500 hp.

We’ve recently learned the XM will cover up to 55 miles (88 kilometers) on electric power in the WLTP cycle thanks to its 25-kWh battery mounted under the rear bench. The sporty luxobarge will weigh roughly 6,000 pounds (2,700 kilograms) and is going to employ an all-new eight-speed ZF transmission with an integrated electric motor sitting in front of it.

From rear-wheel steering to a 48V anti-roll system, the XM will be a technological tour de force in a large SUV riding on 21- to 23-inch wheels. Spy shots have revealed a new quad exhaust design with stacked trapezoidal tips and we’re also expecting some fresh ideas inside the cabin, allowing the XM to stand out furthermore compared to an X5 M. Carbon-ceramic brakes have been ruled out, and we can say the same thing about an air suspension.

Debuting next Tuesday, the XM will be manufactured in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and BMW projects the US is going to represent its main market. Over in Europe, the top version is estimated to cost €190,000.

Source: BMW USA / Twitter