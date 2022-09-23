At the end of April, we discussed how the 2023 BMW 7 Series and i7 are identically priced in Canada as both gasoline and electric fullsize luxury sedans cost 147,000 CAD or just under 150,000 CAD after taxes and fees. A new video published by a local dealer puts the spotlight on the EV version, but it’s far more expensive than the base model since it features roughly 55,000 CAD worth of options.

When you’re shopping in the premium sedan segment, you expect the automaker to offer a vast array of extras. BMW lives up to its status and this i7 xDrive60 is a prime example of how you can quickly drive up the asking price by ticking boxes on the options list. Finished in a two-tone paint with a Tanzanite Blue Metallic main color and an Oxide Grey Metallic second color, the Mercedes EQS competitor gets 21-inch wheels with a bi-color finish to make the car stand out furthermore.

The EV carries an eye-watering sticker price of almost 205,000 CAD after adding some pricey options. The two-tone paint we just mentioned is a cool 12,000 CAD while the Premium Package adds another 6,000 CAD to the final bill. It includes the panoramic glass sunroof and crystal headlights, along with massaging front seats and an anthracite headliner. For your money’s worth, BMW also throws in the interior camera, those fancy glass controls, and the front/rear Heat Comfort Package.

The third-most expensive option is the 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system (5,900 CAD), followed by the rear-seat entertainment system (4,900 CAD) with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen for a cinema-like experience in 8K resolution. The 4,700 CAD Rear Comfort Package has ventilated and massaging seats among other niceties while the 2,800 CAD Executive Lounge Package lets you stretch your legs on the most comfortable seats offered for the G70 generation.

This brand-new i7 also happens to have the Rolls-Royce-like fully automatic doors (front and rear), a BMW-first cashmere interior, and the Advanced Driver Assistance Package. Overall, you’ll have a hard time configuring the latest 7er with a higher price tag in Canada.

Source: BMW Toronto Samir Umer #SUmer416 / YouTube