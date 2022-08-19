A few months back, Rolls-Royce updated its Phantom with some snazzy new lights, an updated grille, and some killer wheels. It’s called the Phantom Series II (which is a bit confusing because it’s the second series of the eighth-generation Phantom) and it’s just now making its North American debut at Monterey Car Week.

Today is The Quail, the most overly opulent car event in North America. It’s filled with some of the richest people in the world, many of whom insufferably so, and it features cars with values that would rival some small islands. You’ll see countless priceless classics, one-off race cars, and enough glistening diamond-studded watches to outshine the sun. However, it’s becoming more and more an event to showcase some of the newest, most exciting new premium cars and Rolls-Royce naturally brought its Phantom Series II to show it off.

The specific Phantom on display at The Quail is based on the “Maverick” bespoke commission and gets an exterior two-tone black over Monteverde Green color scheme. To add some more style, it also gets a Peony Pink coachline and 3D-milled stainless steel wheels.

Inside, Scivaro Grey leather is accented by more Peony Pink, such as the huge swaths of pink leather, the stitching, and the Art Gallery, which gets a one-of-a-kind embroidered design. The Obsydian Ayous open-pore wood is gorgeous and is accented beautifully by all the stainless steel metal work. There’s a lovely dark/light contrast throughout the whole cabin that’s also easy on the eyes.

This Phantom Series II is joined in Monterey by a Cullinan and Ghost, both of which are part of a Pebble Beach collection. However, it’s the Phantom at the Quail that most Rolls-Royce customers are going to be excited about.