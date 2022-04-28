EV price parity with ICE won’t happen in the near future as zero-emissions vehicles will continue to be substantially more expensive in the coming years. However, every now and then, expect a certain high-end version of a car to cost the same as its electric counterpart. Such is the case with the 2023 BMW 7 Series G70, namely the i7 xDrive60 and the 760i xDrive.

Over in Canada, the two cars are identically priced. Indeed, the fullsize luxury sedan with an electric or gasoline powertrain is going to set you back $147,000. Ahead of their local launch in the fourth quarter of the year, early adopters can reserve either by making a $5,000 deposit. Just so we’re clear, we are talking about Canadian dollars.

It’s worth noting the i7 doesn’t qualify for Canada’s Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program because it costs more than $55,000. The iZEV also includes higher-priced trim levels of those cars, but with a maximum MSRP of $65,000. The fully electric xDrive60 costs more than double, so there’s no applicable discount that would make the i7 undercut the gas model.

The 7 Series of EVs has dual motors pumping out 544 hp (400 kW) and 745 Nm (550 lb-ft). The 760i uses a 4.4-liter V8 with an identical horsepower but an extra 5 Nm (4 lb-ft). We should mention the gas engine’s full torque kicks in at 1,800 rpm whereas the i7’s is immediately available.

The EV takes 4.7s to 62 mph (100 km/h) and tops out at 149 mph (240 km/h). Its ICE sibling is half a second quicker and maxes out at 155 mph (250 km/h).

The i7 xDrive60 won’t be the only electric 7 Series since a more potent M70 will arrive in 2023. In addition, we’ve heard rumors of a cheaper single-motor model with rear-wheel drive. BMW will sell the i7 xDrive60 globally whereas the 760i won’t be available in Europe.

Source: Automotive News Canada (subscription required)