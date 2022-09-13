As BMWBLOG anticipated last week, the production-ready XM will break cover on September 27. A new teaser video released by BMW USA includes a link to the company’s website where it has started the countdown until the big debut. We also get to see a shadowy front fascia with the big grille featuring an illuminated contour while being flanked by split headlights.

Compared to last year’s wild Concept XM, the kidneys have actually gone down a size or two but remain fairly large to lend the plug-in hybrid SUV an imposing front fascia. Those slim LED daytime running lights placed above the low/high beams follow the same theme already applied to the 7 Series G70 and the X7 LCI. For the time being, these are the only three BMWs to have the unusual headlight arrangement since next year’s X5/X6 LCI and the new 5 Series will have a traditional layout with one-piece lights.

Pre-Orders Start On September 27

“The worlds of X and M collide” is the motto used by the Bavarian brand to describe the XM, which has already been subjected to criticism. BMW is a business at the end of the day and has decided to channel its efforts into a performance SUV since it has a higher chance of being a commercial success than a dedicated sports car. Lest we forget a modern-day 3.0 CSL is coming before the year’s end as the highlight of the M division’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, so purists still have a good reason to be excited.

Much like the defunct i8, the XM will be sold exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The launch version will use the new S68 engine. A twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 with mild-hybrid tech, the ICE will work together with an electric motor to deliver a combined 650 horsepower. The range-topping XM is due later next year with around 750 hp. There are also rumors of an inline-six PHEV setup with just under 500 hp for a future entry-level trim.

Heaviest BMW Ever Made

Other known facts about the 2023 XM include an xDrive- and automatic-only setup, complete with rear-wheel steering and up to 23-inch alloys. It won’t be offered with air suspension or carbon-ceramic brakes, and we know for a fact it’ll weigh around 2,700 kg (just under 6,000 lbs) – the heaviest BMW ever. 30 miles of electric range have been promised for the US model, with the Euro-spec XM to run for 80 kilometers WLTP without sipping any gasoline. The zero-emissions range will be possible courtesy of a 25-kWh battery.

Following its world premiere precisely two weeks from today, the XM will enter production at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina before the end of the year. The six-cylinder model is believed to cost roughly €110,000 in Europe before options and rise to €190,000 for the range-topping variant. However, if history has taught us anything, it’s that the US-spec XM will be considerably more attainable. BMW of North America will allegedly take pre-orders at 6:00PM EST on September 27th by submitting a refundable deposit of $5,000.

Source: BMW USA / YouTube