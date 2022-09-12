A next generation or facelifted BMW 3 Series can only mean one thing – ALPINA will have its own B3 to show off. That was the case earlier this year when the G20 received a Life Cycle Impulse as the folks from Buchloe wasted no time in showing their take on the sports sedan. Both the B3 and D3 were showcased, and today we’re taking a look at the former.

As classy as ever, the B3 is seen by more people as a solid alternative to the M3 since it doesn’t have the controversial kidney grille design. However, ALPINA’s take on the 3 Series is more about engineering a luxurious gran tourer whereas BMW M focuses on squeezing every last drop of performance from the CLAR platform. It’s a win-win strategy as the two automakers are casting their nets wide to lure in more customers.

Things have been quiet since the 2023 ALPINA B3 was unveiled at the end of May but now we have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the updated sedan. Riding on the optional 20-inch wheels featuring the timeless multi-spoke design, the car comes painted in Mineral White Metallic with contrasting blue brake calipers and a carbon fiber roof. As a side note – you can now also get the M340i/M340d with a carbon roof, but only if you stick with the sedan.

As it’s always the case with ALPINA products, the car features discreet updates over the donor BMW. The most obvious change is the adoption of a quad exhaust system, while the front spoiler lip also subtly lets you know this isn’t a regular BMW. A trunk lid spoiler is added and stands out more than what you’ll get on an M340i. In this case, the B3 is presented with the optional adaptive LED lights featuring blue accents.

Much like the 3 Series LCI, the biggest changes are inside where the 2023 B3 gets the iDrive 8 and slimmer central air vents while losing the physical controls for the climate settings. While the M340i and lesser versions have switched to the small gear selector, ALPINA decided to stick with the old setup shared with the 2023 M3 Sedan / Touring.

Aside from these noticeable changes, the 2023 model gets a more powerful inline-six engine that has been massaged to extract an additional 33 hp and 30 Nm (22 lb-ft). The S58 therefore now matches the B4 Gran Coupe, with 495 hp and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) sent to both axles. It’s enough 3.0-liter punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds or 3.7s for the B3 Touring due to its slightly higher weight. Flat out, the saloon hits 190 mph (305 km/h) and the wagon will do 188 mph (302 km/h).

Customer deliveries are scheduled to commence next month and ALPINA is asking €88,600 for the B3 Sedan and €89,900 for the B3 Touring at home in Germany, before options.

