Following a short teaser campaign, ALPINA has unveiled the first-ever B4 Gran Coupe. It joins the B3 Sedan and B3 Touring in Buchloe’s portfolio while packing an extra punch. Indeed, the future member of the BMW Group has unlocked 495 horsepower from the inline-six engine. It makes the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit 33 hp more potent than the S58 mill installed in the B3 models.

Not only that, but ALPINA’s engineers also lifted the maximum torque by 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) to a grand total of 730 Nm (538 lb-ft). These substantial gains were obtained after installing a newly developed exhaust system and tweaking the engine’s software. Courtesy of the upgraded powertrain, the B4 Gran Coupe can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.7 seconds. It makes it a tenth of a second quicker than the B3 Sedan and 0.2s than the B3 Touring.

Flat out, the classy grand tourer will do 187 mph (301 km/h). It makes it a tad faster than the Touring (186 mph or 300 km/h) but a smidge slower than the B3 Sedan (188 mph or 303 km/h). All the torque arrives from just 2,500 rpm while the full horsepower kicks in at 5,000 rpm. To handle the engine’s extra oomph, ALPINA worked with ZF to adapt the eight-speed automatic transmission. Chassis and suspension revisions are also part of the package.

ALPINA’s M4 Gran Coupe Substitute Is An AWD-Only Affair

Available strictly with xDrive, the B4 Gran Coupe rides on elegant 20-spoke forged wheels at all four corners. They’re available in either black or anthracite and come wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P Zero tires measuring 255/35 ZR20 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear. Despite being a 20-inch wheel, it remains impressively light at only 12 kilograms (26 pounds).

In typical ALPINA fashion, the new B4 adopts subtle body changes such as discreet spoilers at the front and rear. The most obvious modification is noticeable at the back where the exhaust we mentioned has four tips flanking a diffuser. Retro-flavored side graphics harken back to the 1980s for an otherwise thoroughly modern car in a mélange of old and new.

ALPINA is already accepting customer orders and will begin shipping in July. In Germany, the new B4 Gran Coupe kicks off at €91,800.

Source: ALPINA