The folks at AutoTopNL are known for their top speed videos. In their latest episode, they managed to take the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe to a top speed of 327 km/h, or 203 mph. Of course, the test took place on an unrestricted section of the German Autobahn. The ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe uses a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that originally started out life as a BMW N63. However, ALPINA heavily tweaked its engine, by replacing its pistons, turbochargers, intake manifold, exhaust manifold, and exhaust system with its own.

3.4 seconds to 100 km/h

The results of all that part-swapping is 612 horsepower and 690 lb-ft. That isn’t much more than the BMW M8 Gran Coupe but the B8 has a higher top speed and it feels infinitely more long-legged than any M car. ALPINA says the car needs 3.4 seconds until 62 mph (100 km/h) and 11.6 seconds until 124 mph (200 km/h). The eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is calibrated for the B8 Gran Coupe and behaves differently depending on the driving mode.

What’s even more impressive is how the ALPINA B8 handles that speed. Despite traveling at around a football field-per second, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe is rock-solid stable and even remarkably quiet. Very few brands can make such refined, luxurious missiles like ALPINA.

Facelift Updates

Of course, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe is a lot more than a straight line missile. It stands out even more within the 8 Series family, thanks to the spoiler lip on the trunk lid. The black diffuser helps the B8 Gran Coupe set itself apart furthermore, as do the timeless 21-inch forged wheels. Brembo blue brake calipers hide behind the 20-spoke alloys, with 395-mm front and 398-mm rear discs. Aside from the ALPINA-exclusive Blue Metallic and Green Metallic, B8 Gran Coupe buyers will be able to opt for the following hues: Portimao Blue, Sanremo Green, Skyscraper Grey, Frozen Pure Grey, or Frozen Tanzanite Blue. With illuminated door sills and a crystal glass iDrive controller, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe boasts a sophisticated hand-finished leather cabin.

It should be mentioned the 2023 M8 Gran Coupe is substantially more expensive than the pre-LCI model as pricing has jumped by $4,100. BMW USA is now charging $134,100 before options. The ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe received a massive $5,000 price hike for 2023, so you’ll have to fork out $144,900.