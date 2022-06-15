There hasn’t been much news about the M8 ever since BMW gave the entire 8 Series family a discreet facelift at the beginning of the year. Thankfully, the Bavarian brand is addressing the lack of coverage by releasing images of an M8 Gran Coupe finished in Isle of Man Green. The car was part of the company’s fleet during the media test drives that took place recently on the occasion of the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race.

Being an M car manufactured in 2022 when BMW’s performance division celebrates its 50th anniversary, the M8 Competition LCI wears the vintage Motorsport emblem on the hood, trunk lid, and the wheel center caps. Some will be disappointed to see the steering wheel carries the standard BMW badge rather than the classic BMW logo with offset semicircles in blue, violet, and red, which was first used back in 1973 on race cars.

Even diehard fans will have a hard time figuring out if a certain M8 Gran Coupe is the LCI version or the pre-facelift model since BMW has made subtle changes. While many of the cars which went through a Life Cycle Impulse this year switched to the iDrive 8, that’s not the case for the 8er since it has the previous-generation infotainment.

Nevertheless, the touchscreen’s size has gone up from the previous 10.25 inches to 12.3 inches to match the digital instrument cluster. In addition, those body-hugging seats are new for the M8 and come wrapped in a combination of leather and Alcantara. You can see these have exposed carbon fiber areas and illuminated M8 badges.

As a final note, it should be mentioned the 2023 M8 Gran Coupe is substantially more expensive than the pre-LCI model as pricing has jumped by $4,100. BMW USA is now charging $134,100 before options. The ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe received a massive $5,000 price hike for 2023, so you’ll have to fork out $144,900.

Source: BMW