ALPINA has just released a new set of photos featuring the BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe luxury gran tourer. And as expected, the color of choice is the iconic ALPINA Green. The refreshed 8 Series family received an updated in early 2022, so of course, the ALPINA products followed shortly after. Changes start at the front where the redesigned grille is illuminated to lend the gran tourer a sense of occasion.

Of course, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe stands out even more within the 8 Series family, thanks to the spoiler lip on the trunk lid. The black diffuser helps the B8 Gran Coupe set itself apart furthermore, as do the timeless 21-inch forged wheels. Brembo blue brake calipers hide behind the 20-spoke alloys, with 395-mm front and 398-mm rear discs.

Aside from the ALPINA-exclusive Blue Metallic and Green Metallic, B8 Gran Coupe buyers will be able to opt for the following hues: Portimao Blue, Sanremo Green, Skyscraper Grey, Frozen Pure Grey, or Frozen Tanzanite Blue. With illuminated door sills and a crystal glass iDrive controller, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe boasts a sophisticated hand-finished leather cabin. Other upgrades include a glossy walnut trim and untreated Lavalina leather.

Power is provided by the familiar twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with 621 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Alpina says the car needs 3.4 seconds until 62 mph (100 km/h) and 11.6 seconds until 124 mph (200 km/h). Flat out, it can hit 201 mph (324 km/h). The eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is calibrated for the B8 Gran Coupe and behaves differently depending on the driving mode.

ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe starts in Germany at €162,100 model and $144,900 in the United States. Let’s take a look at this new photo gallery below, courtesy of ALPINA.