With the X7 M60i out and about and the XM just around the corner, it’s easy to forget BMW is also working on a mid-cycle update for the X5 and X6 in the M flavor. The high-performance SUV duo won’t be out until later next year, but we’ve already seen our fair share of spy shots and videos depicting camouflaged prototypes. Those early sightings have now been put to good use for a speculative rendering of the X5 M created by SRK Designs.

Believed to come exclusively in Competition flavor, the speedy SUV will play it safe with the LCI as we’re not expecting a major refresh as was the case with the polarizing 2023 X7. BMW’s designers won’t go wild by splitting the headlights into two separate modules. In addition, the updated kidney grille won’t be overly big.

Changes to the bumpers and taillights are also in order, but nothing to write home about. It’ll be a different story inside where the X5 M will switch to the Operating System 8, thus bringing it in line with the other crossovers like the X1 / iX1, X7 and the iX. On the larger models, it pairs a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with a 14.9-inch touchscreen.

The full-fat M version will have one more novelty in common with the X7 M60i by adopting the same S68 engine. Also a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 like the N63 before it, the new powertrain will adopt a mild-hybrid system for better efficiency and a bit more boost in the low-end rpms. We’ve heard it’ll make 600 horsepower as before, which makes sense since the X7 M60i has the same output figures as the M50i it replaced.

BMW is rumored to kick off the production of the facelifted X7 in April 2023, which means the world premiere is scheduled to take place early next year. There are bigger fish to fry in the meantime as these next few months will see the world premiere of the new M2, XM, and the hotly anticipated 3.0 CSL.

Source: SRK Designs / YouTube