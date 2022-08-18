The 2023 BMW X7 LCI is arriving at more dealers across North America and one of the most affordable specifications would have to be this. The fullsize SUV started off as the base xDrive40i and only one of the boxes on the options list was ticked while the vehicle was being configured. We’re talking about the Parking Assistance Package, which adds $990 to the final bill.

Add into the equation the mandatory $995 destination charge, and the facelifted X7 carries an asking price of $79,745. The extra kit encompasses a surround-view camera and the Parking Assistant Professional that does all the heavy lifting by steering, braking, and shifting gears. It’s a feature that certainly comes in handy given how large the three-row SUV is and how parking it can be tricky in a tight spot.

You’re not stuck with this Black Sapphire Metallic paint on the base X7 LCI as Mineral White, Blue Ridge Mountain, Manhattan Green, Skyscraper Grey, Sparkling Cooper, and the non-metallic Alpine White are available as well as a no-cost color. It rides on the standard 21-inch bi-color wheels with a Y-shaped design, wrapped around in all-season run-flat tires. Those willing to go all out can order the luxobarge with a 23-inch set from the Individual catalog.

Stepping inside the sumptuous seven-seat cabin, the xDrive40i has the Sensafin upholstery, which is BMW speak for vegan leather. It has a coffee appearance but you can have it in black or cognac as well without having to pay extra. There’s also a Silverstone Sensafin option, but that one forces you to go for the $1,000 Alcantara headliner with an Anthracite look.

While this X7 costs just under $80,000, you can easily spend six figures by stepping up to the M60i. It costs from $103,100 before options and slots below the 2023 ALPINA XB7. Pricing for the high-performance SUV tuned in Buchloe has not been disclosed but the pre-LCI kicked off from $141,300 for the 2022 model year.

