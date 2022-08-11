The second M-tuned electric car – iX M60 – is slowly arriving on U.S. shores. A Memphis-based customer just took delivery of his 2023 BMW iX M60 in Oxide Gray and he’s sharing with us the first impressions of the car. This BMW iX M60 comes with a Black Sensatech interior, a bronze trim, 22 inch wheels painted in black and the gimmicky but cool floating center caps. He’s already put a few hundred miles on the odometer, in mixed driving scenarios.

The Ride and Cabin Space

Andrew is so far impressed with the ride quality. According to the iX owner, the M60 model rides smoother on the road than the previous generation 7 Series. His passengers also came back impressed with the comfort, room and space in the back seat of the iX M60. The fit and finishes are excellent, according to the owner, while the seats are extremely comfortable. Even though he was worried about the Sensatech feel compared to leather, Andrew says it feels almost just “real.”

While BMW’s new iDrive8 might take time to get used to, it does come with some unique features, and a high level of customization. The high-definition cameras are also quite useful in the iX M60, along with the massive head-up display. But what about the oddly-shaped steering wheel? “Yes, the odd steering wheel,” says Andrew. “Ten minutes with it and you will wonder why they have always been round.” The ambiance lights and the impressive and hi-fi Bowers and Wilkins round up the interior package.

But of course, it’s the speed that takes the icing on the cake. Andrew says that the iX xDrive50 was already a fast car, but the iX M60’s speed just makes his day. That comes as no surprise. The standard BMW iX xDrive50 makes 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque, while the more expensive M60 makes 610 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque. If you run the iX M60 in the Personal and Efficiency driving modes, the power delivery is reduced to a maximum of 532 hp (397 k) and 749 lb-ft (1,015 Nm). According to BMW, the iX xDrive50 takes 4.4 seconds to get from 0-60 mph, which is downright leisurely compared to the M60’s time of 3.6 seconds. So if it’s speed you’re after, the BMW iX M60 delivers it like a proper M car.

Exterior Design

The Bronze Trim is one of the differentiating visual factors from the iX M60 to the rest of the lineup. It’s a polarizing trim for sure, but the new owner enjoys how it blends in with the Oxide Gray exterior paint. Inside, the trim also gives the car a unique look and feel, worthy of its high price tag. The BMW iX M60 starts at $106,095 in the United States. The haptic buttons incorporated in the wood center console are another highlight. On the outside, the new laser lights with their blue inner graphics are almost a must on any BMW car. The frameless doors might be a fingerprint magnet, but according to Andrew, they make for an easy in and out access, even for someone at 220 lbs and 6″1 tall.

Things He Dislikes

Andrew is not a fan of the glass controls. According to the iX M60 owner, in addition to reflecting the sun in a semi-blinding way, they also create a sparkling look all over the place. Next on the list of cons are the cupholders. Andrew feels they are positioned too low and you have to navigate your drink down and underneath the top console. “Drinks feel secure once there, but the convenience is not there,” says the owner.

Storage space could also be better. “While I appreciate the phone holder and the deep armrest console, there just doesn’t seem to be enough places to put things,” says the owner. Another small annoyance comes from the auto On/Off function of the headlights. If you turn the headlights on for rain, for example, they don’t turn off and go back to auto.

So there you have it. The first customer review of the BMW iX M60. But of course, you can also catch our review here or in the video below:

[Photos provided for review purposes by AndrewA]