It is a known fact luxury brands offer a rich variety of alloy wheel designs and sizes for their cars and the same holds true for BMW. It’s especially true in the case of higher-end models like fully fledged M models. Case in point, we’re counting at least seven options for the base M4 at home in Germany, and that’s before browsing the vast M Performance catalog.

Should none of the OEM offerings tickle your fancy, you can rest assured the aftermarket scene is always busy providing exciting alternatives. Miami-based wheels specialist Vossen is showcasing its S17-04 forged set on a lovely Isle of Man Green example of the high-performance coupe. The new shoes are finished in Stealth Grey and measure 20 inches at both front and rear axles.

The custom wheels come wrapped in 275/30/20 front and 295/30/20 rear tires and are available in no fewer than 48 different finishes. Vossen is selling this set in various sizes from 19 all the way up to 24 inches for those who want to go all out. The 20-inch wheel featured in the promo film will set you back $2,000 per wheel, and there’s more to the M4 than its shiny new alloys.

Columbus-based Racing Sport Concepts has provided its carbon fiber add-ons, including a prominent front spoiler lip and chunky side skirts for a more muscular appearance. At the back, this M4 also wears a trunk lid spoiler to go along with the diffuser also made from carbon fiber. As you can tell, the coupe rides lower to the ground and has a sunroof instead of the carbon fiber roof that would’ve nicely rounded off the appearance.

Although BMW recently launched the M4 CSL, it’s still working on ways to spruce up the speedy coupe. Aside from the ultra-limited 3.0 CSL coming by year’s end, the M4 CS will follow in 2023. Both cars should get their own wheels along with several tweaks inside and out to distinguish them from the current crop of M4 versions.

Source: VossenWheels / YouTube