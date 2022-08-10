BMW started production of the M4 CSL at the end of July and we’re already seeing more and more of the Competition Sport Lightweight. While most photos and videos have been with the car painted in either Frozen Brooklyn Grey or Sapphire Black, this is our first good opportunity to see how the ultimate G82 looks in Alpine White.

Popular YouTuber JP Performance had the opportunity to peel off the protective wrap off a shiny new M4 CSL and take the sports coupe out for a quick spin. The video is in German, but we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to share how the third-ever CSL looks in Alpine White. Harkening back to race cars from decades ago, the yellow daytime running lights are a nice touch and we’ve actually seen them before on the M5 CS.

As with previous sightings, it retains the exposed carbon fiber parts and the striking red accents while riding on black 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. As a refresher, the M4 CSL gets bespoke 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 tires while the carbon ceramic brakes come as standard equipment. This is the least practical 4 Series of them all since it does away with the rear seats in an effort to remove 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

Being a fully fledged M car, it gets the vintage BMW Motorsport emblem at the front and rear as well as for the wheel center caps. Those red accents continue on the inside where the bucket seats take center stage while the abundance of carbon fiber enhances the coupe’s lightness. We’d argue the M4 CSL looks the boldest in Alpine White given how the main color is contrasted by the glossy black accents and bare carbon fiber surfaces.

This is just one of the 1,000 cars BMW is making, with an even more exclusive 3.0 CSL coming by year’s end limited to 50 cars. It’s expected to be an M4 CSL with a manual gearbox, an extra 10 horsepower, and a coachbuilt retro-flavored body paying tribute to the original 3.0 CSL E9 from the early 1970s.

Source: JP Performance / YouTube