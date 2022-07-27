Starting in 2019, BMW has been more active in the music scene and the latest collaboration between BMW Belux and Tomorrowland sees the creation of a one-off iX1. The music festival returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s now bigger than ever. For 2022, Tomorrowland has been expanded from two to three weekends, taking place on 15–17, 22-24, and 29-31.

Pictured here, the BMW iX1 x Steve Aoki wears a colorful and unique body wrap created in collaboration with the two-time Grammy-nominated music producer. Naturally, the electric crossover is being displayed during the festival where attendees can take photos and record videos with the iX1 at “The Magical Forest of Joy.”

We originally saw the electric version of BMW’s new entry-level crossover in Munich where select members of the media were invited to shoot the iX1 ahead of its official reveal. Last month, the first-ever X1 without a combustion engine made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. Since then, we’ve seen it at a dealership, which goes to show BMW is moving fast to promote its indirect i3 successor.

At launch, the EV will be sold exclusively with all-wheel drive courtesy of dual electric motors. The iX1 xDrive30 delivers a combined 313 horsepower and 494 Newton-meters (364 pound-feet) for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.7 seconds. Its battery pack with a usable capacity of 64.7 kWh can last for 272 miles (438 kilometers) according to the WLTP cycle.

It goes without saying you can’t order the iX1 with this fancy livery, but a Frozen Individual paint is making its debut on the X1 range. In addition, wheels as large as 20 inches are available for the first time, with an M Performance version coming soon with around 300 horsepower. Regardless of how you spec the crossover, you can’t have it with the iDrive controller as the Operating System 8 is touchscreen-only, much like on the 2 Series Active Tourer.

Those looking for a more daring design will want to wait for the next-generation MINI Countryman as its EV version will be mechanically twinned with the iX1. Not only that, but both will be built under the same roof at the plant in Leipzig.

Source: BMW