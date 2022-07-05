The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed was more than just racing and sports cars, it was also about sustainability and looking into the future. And that was immediately obvious on the hill where plenty of electric cars took on the climbing challenge. But at the same time, BMW also had a static display where it showcased the new BMW i7 limousine and iX1 electric crossover.

The BMW iX1 xDrive30e displayed was also painted in a unique color from BMW Individual: Frozen Pure Grey. The 2023 BMW X1 will be offered with a vast array of paint choices, most of which should be familiar if you follow the luxury brand. But there are some new and interesting color choices as well.

2,300 Euros for Individual Colors

Alternatively, the third-generation model is the first X1 to offer an Individual paint, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny. Storm Bay Metallic is €1,200, but should you want Frozen Pure Grey, it’s going to set you back a hefty €2,300. Black is the only “free” finish as even the non-metallic Alpine White costs €300.

In the United States, BMW has announced it will sell the 2023 X1 with 13 paint finishes. Exciting new colors include Blue Bay Lagoon, Cape York Green, Utah Orange, Space Silver, and BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey. Additional colors from the BMW color palette include Alpine White (non-metallic), Jet Black (non-metallic), Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Portimao Blue, Storm Bay, and San Remo Green.

No iX1 in the United States

But unfortunately, the BMW iX1 won’t come to the United States market. Initially, there will only be one model in Germany–the BMW iX1 xDrive30e. Being an xDrive model, it has two electric motors, one at each axle, which combine to make 308 horsepower (230 kW) and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm) of torque.

BMW claims a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h). Providing the electricity to make that happen is a 64.7 kWh (usable) battery pack which, according to the WLTP cycle, should provide 413–438 km (257 – 272 miles) of range in the BMW iX1. At that 130 kW charging speed, BMW claims 10-80 percent state of charge of the BMW iX1 can be replenished in 29 minutes.

Let’s take a closer look at the BMW iX1, its interior design also and space. And also, please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel also!