It was a little over a year ago when BMW unveiled the Black Vermilion Edition but it’s only now the automaker’s Australian branch is hosting the local launch. While the US market got the X5 xDrive40i, folks Down Under can buy the swoopy X6 in the more potent M50i specification. However, interested parties better act fast as only five cars will be available.

Compared to a regular X6 M50i, the Black Vermilion Edition offers a sinister look courtesy of its Individual Frozen Black complemented by 22-inch dark gray alloy wheels. Contrasting the black metallic paint are the red accents of the illuminated kidney grille and brake calipers. Staying true to the nocturnal theme, BMW has tinted the rear windows while applying a dark tint on the headlights.

Stepping in the cabin, BMW Australia fits the limited-run SUV with an Individual Full Leather Merino black upholstery with red stitching to carry over the exterior’s theme. The Black Vermilion Edition comes loaded with features, varying from ventilated seats and a panoramic glass roof to velour floor mats and crystal elements. There’s also an anthracite headliner wrapped in Alcantara along with a badge on the center console cover denoting it’s not a regular X6 M50i.

There are no mechanical changes, so the twin-turbo V8 engine stays the same. It produces a healthy 523 horsepower (390 kW) and 750 Nm (551 lb-ft) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 4.3 seconds.

Available on BMW Australia’s online shop, the X6 Black Vermilion Edition costs 208,900 AUD. For the sake of comparison, the AU-spec X6 M50i kicks off at 193,008 AUD, so you’re looking at a nearly 16,000 AUD premium for those visual upgrades.

With the X6 LCI coming in 2023, BMW will retire the M50i version and replace it with M60i, which will be powered by the company’s new mild-hybrid S68 engine we’ve already seen on the facelifted X7 M60i.

